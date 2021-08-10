Left Menu

Comedy, action, romance, gaming - 'Free Guy' movie has it all

Ryan Reynolds' new movie "Free Guy" defies classification. "It's an action, comedy, adventure kind of film. "We're kind of smuggling a lot of other themes into that premise," he said. Opening in movie theaters on Friday, "Free Guy" is the story of bank teller (Reynolds) who discovers he is a nameless background player in a hyper realistic video game.

"It's an action, comedy, adventure kind of film. It's inspiration is 'Back to the Future' and movies like that," said Reynolds. The film is set in a video-game world, but Reynolds says that doesn't make it a video game movie. "We're kind of smuggling a lot of other themes into that premise," he said.

Opening in movie theaters on Friday, "Free Guy" is the story of bank teller (Reynolds) who discovers he is a nameless background player in a hyper realistic video game. He decides to break out and forge his own path in a story that moves between the real world and the virtual world. In a business dominated by sequels, spinoffs and franchises, Reynolds says "Free Guy" stands out.

"It's become an increasingly rare unicorn in this industry where you get to make a movie that is based on nothing other than an original idea," said the actor, who is also a producer on the film. The movie, which also features "Killing Eve" star Jodie Comer, dinosaurs, a gun-toting rabbit, crashing helicopters and cameos by Channing Tatum, late "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek and famous gaming YouTubers.

Professional gamer Ninja, who has some 24 million subscribers to his live streams, was uncomfortable seeing himself on the big screen. "I don't want to see myself on camera, which is funny because I'm always on camera, so it's a little weird," said Ninja, whose real name is Richard Tyler Blevins.

