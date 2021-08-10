Left Menu

Tiger Shroff 'honoured' to be a part of 'Vande Mataram' song

Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, actor Tiger Shroff has come out with a patriotic song, titled 'Vande Mataram'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-08-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 16:36 IST
Tiger Shroff (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, actor Tiger Shroff has come out with a patriotic song, titled 'Vande Mataram'. Apart from singing the track, Tiger has also featured in its official music video.

Sharing the song's link on his Instagram account, the 'Heropanti' star said that he dedicates 'Vande Mataram' to the nation and its people. "This one's dedicated to our glorious nation and its people. It has been an unexplainable journey to make this happen. With great honor and pride, I present to you my first ever Hindi song-#VandeMataram This will always be very special and close to my heart," he wrote.

Presented by Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music, 'Vande Mataram' is directed by Remo D'souza and composed by Vishal Mishra. "Right from its inception, we have been focused on making music that is not confined to the boundary of a genre and Vande Mataram is one such example of that. With Tiger's lovely voice, Remo's fine lens of direction, and Vishal's beautiful composition we are sure that this song will touch millions of hearts," Jackky said.

The song celebrates the patriotic spirit of Indians and salutes the defence forces of the country. In the music video, we can also see the visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

