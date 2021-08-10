Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to headline Farhan Akhtar's next directorial

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday announced his next directorial venture "Jee Le Zaraa", starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.

Billed as a road trip drama, the film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Advertisement

The 47-year-old filmmaker said he is looking forward to working on the film, which he announced on the 20th anniversary of his directorial debut ''Dil Chahta Hai''. "Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of 'Dil Chahta Hai' to do it. "#JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road," Farhan, who is returning to direction after over a decade following the release of his Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Don 2", said.

The film is co-written by Zoya, Farhan, and Reema. Sharing a picture with Alia and Katrina, Priyanka said she wanted to do a Hindi movie, something that would be ''different, cool, never been done before'' and a multi-starrer with an ''all-female cast''.

''There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call... to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!,'' the actor said, recalling the phone conversation she had with the other two actors on a rainy Mumbai night in November 2019.

''Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous... Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema,'' Priyanka said. The three actors have worked with Farhan and Zoya's production houses individually.

''It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!! And here we are today… #JeeLeZaraa… ''It only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done!! This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mold!! Can't wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart's smiling. See you at the movies.'' Katrina wrote on her social media, ''This makes my heart smile... I just love these girls and being around each other is just too much fun always...'' ''2 years ago 3 girls came together with 1 dream (sic). There was only one place to go to make that dream come true; to 4 of the funnest (sic) dream-makers and storytellers in the business,'' Alia wrote, tagging Farhan, Zoya, Reema Kagti, and Ritesh Sidhwani. In the past, both siblings Farhan and Zoya have directed successful road trip films – "Dil Chahta Hai" (2001), and "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" (2011).

"Jee Le Zaraa" is slated to be released in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)