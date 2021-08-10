Left Menu

Anees Bazmee back on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' set

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 17:31 IST
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee on Tuesday said he was back on set to resume the filming of his upcoming horror comedy ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'' here.

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, the film is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name.

According to sources, both Aaryan and Advani will resume the shoot.

Bazmee took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself from the film's set.

''It's a great feeling to be back on the set,'' the director wrote.

The shoot of ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'' was halted earlier this year in March after Aaryan, 30, tested positive for COVID-19.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios.

''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'' is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.

In February, the makers had announced that the film would release on November 19, but there has been no update regarding the project's current release date.

