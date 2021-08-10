Left Menu

Subhash Ghai teases new project with Tiger Shroff

Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Tuesday teased a new project with 'Baaghi' actor Tiger Shroff.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-08-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 20:25 IST
Subhash Ghai teases new project with Tiger Shroff
Ahmed Khan, Subhash Ghai, Tiger Shroff, cinematographer Kabir (L to R) (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Tuesday teased a new project with 'Baaghi' actor Tiger Shroff. Taking to his Twitter handle Ghai posted sneak peek pictures from his meeting with Tiger, director Ahmed Khan and cinematographer Kabir.

Sharing the pictures, the 'Taal' director wrote, "What a Delightful lunch together in my office today with my Super hero @tigershroff , director @ahmedkhan and my cinematographer @kabirlall sharing experience of cinema past n what the future holds for the big screen n looking forward to make a great motion picture together." The legendary director who has created iconic movies like 'Pardes', 'Taal', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Saudagar' and many more shared pictures on his meeting with Shroff. Fans chimed into the comments section, leaving a red heart, fire and lovestruck emoticons and asking for an update soon from the duo.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff on Tuesday morning released the song 'Vande Mataram' that celebrates the patriotic spirit of Indians and salutes the defence forces of the country. The actor will next be seen in 'Heropanti 2' with Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, 'Baaghi 3'. The film's music will be composed by A R Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob.

Apart from this his lineup of movies include 'Baaghi 4' and 'Ganpath' co-starring Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021