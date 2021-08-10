Pete Davidson, Jon Stewart join hands for comedy show supporting 9/11 charities

American comedians Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart will be teaming up for a comedy show, the proceeds from which will go to the 9/11 terrorist attacks charities. According to People Magazine, in honour of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the event 'NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration' will take place at New York City's Madison Square Garden on September 12.

The event, produced by Live Nation, will feature a star-studded roster of comedians. Apart from Davidson and Stewart, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Dave Chappelle, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes are among the stars set to perform.

As per People Magazine, the upcoming event will require all attendees to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases surge in the country due to the delta variant. Davidson and Stewart issued a joint statement on their respective social media accounts: "We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honour this great city's resilience. It's nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love."

On a related note, Pete Davidson has a personal experience with the 9/11 attacks which occurred in 2001. His father Scott Davidson, a New York City firefighter, died in service when the comedian was 7-years-old. On the other hand, Stewart has also advocated for 9/11 victims in 2019. According to People Magazine, the comedian helped get the bill for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund reauthorized after he delivered a passionate and emotional speech before Congress.

Reportedly, the bill allows 9/11 victims and their families to file claims with the fund up until 2090. (ANI)

