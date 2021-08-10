Construction worker dies of electric shock, colleagues vandalise property in Greater Noida

A 19-year-old worker died allegedly due to electric shock at a construction site in Greater Noida, with some anguished labourers on Tuesday vandalising the builder's property, police officials said.

The worker had died after he came in contact with a wire connected to a machine at the site of an ATS project, under Ecotech 3 police station area, around 4 pm on Monday, they said.

''He died of electric shock due to negligence at the construction site. Soon after his death, the machine was replaced and a new wire put at the place to hide the negligence,'' alleged Mushtaq Alam, another construction worker at the site claimed.

His other colleagues claimed that the body of the worker, who hailed from West Bengal and was the sole bread earner of his family, was not shown to them after the incident, alleging foul play.

However, police said the worker's family has taken the body to their hometown in West Bengal and no FIR has been lodged in the case as no complaint has been made.

''When the information was received, the local police inspected the site and the body was sent for post-mortem, which confirmed the death due to electric shock,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal told PTI.

''Later, the insurance money was provided to the family by the builder and necessary proceedings were carried out. The family then took the body to Bengal for last rites,'' he said. However, minor violence broke out at the construction site on Tuesday evening when some anguished workers vandalised the builder's property over the matter.

Some vehicles and office of the builder at the construction site were damaged by the workers, a PTI photo journalist witnessed.

In view of the violence, police personnel in adequate number have been deployed at the site and the situation brought under control, police officials said at 10 pm.

