Emmy Awards ceremony in L.A. moving outdoors due to COVID concerns

The Emmy Awards ceremony for achievement in television will take place outdoors in Los Angeles next month because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the Television Academy said on Tuesday.

The Sept. 19 ceremony was initially due to take place indoors before a limited celebrity audience. "The Television Academy and CBS have decided to host all ceremonies ... on the Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, directly behind the Microsoft Theater," the statement said.

Advertisement

The Event Deck in downtown Los Angeles is an outdoor space that includes a large tented area. The statement said the changes followed discussions with Los Angeles County health and safety experts.

It added there would be further limits on the numbers of those invited to the show, including those nominated for the highest honors in U.S. television. "Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year's awards," the organizers said.

Los Angeles last month reimposed the wearing of masks in all indoor public settings and businesses because of rising numbers of coronavirus infections in the second-largest city in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)