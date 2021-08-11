Left Menu

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala gives glimpse of her birthday celebrations with her 'papa dukes'

Actor Sanjay Dutt made sure to be with his daughter Trishala Dutt on her 33rd birthday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 10:31 IST
Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala gives glimpse of her birthday celebrations with her 'papa dukes'
Sanjay Dutt with his daughter (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Sanjay Dutt made sure to be with his daughter Trishala Dutt on her 33rd birthday. Taking to Instagram, Trishala gave her followers a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations. In one of the stories, she posted a video of Sanjay casually chatting with someone as she used a funny filter on him.

Later, she even posted a heartfelt post for her father, thanking him to make her birthday special. "Chapter 33 with my heart, my blood, and my soul - The sun, the moon, and all my stars [?] my Papa Dukes @duttsanjay - thank you everyone for the birthday wishes," Trishala wrote alongside an image of the two embracing each other.

A day ago, Sanjay, too, penned a sweet note for Trishala on social media. "Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl," he posted.

For the unversed, Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay and late actor Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996. The birthday girl was raised by her maternal grandparents in USA, where she currently stays. Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata in the year 2008 and they are parents to twins-- Shahraan and Iqra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021