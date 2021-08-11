Left Menu

Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' clocks 4 years

It's been exactly five years to this day since the release of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Toilet

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-08-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 10:50 IST
Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' clocks 4 years
Poster of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It's been exactly five years to this day since the release of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. Marking the occasion, Bhumi took to Instagram and expressed her happiness on getting the opportunity to work on the film.

"When movies become movements. So proud to be a part of this film. Full of gratitude," she wrote. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' attempts to spread the message of eradicating open defecation in an entertaining vein.

Actors Anupam Kher, Divyenndu Sharma, and Sudhir Pandey also featured in the social message-based film. Bhumi also posted a video that features behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of the film.

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', the 2017 released film, had managed to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

