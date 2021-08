Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' clocks 4 years

It's been exactly five years to this day since the release of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. Marking the occasion, Bhumi took to Instagram and expressed her happiness on getting the opportunity to work on the film.

"When movies become movements. So proud to be a part of this film. Full of gratitude," she wrote. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' attempts to spread the message of eradicating open defecation in an entertaining vein.

Actors Anupam Kher, Divyenndu Sharma, and Sudhir Pandey also featured in the social message-based film. Bhumi also posted a video that features behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of the film.

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', the 2017 released film, had managed to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club. (ANI)

