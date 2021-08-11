Left Menu

John Lithgow boards Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-08-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 11:12 IST
John Lithgow boards Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Two-time Oscar nominee John Lithgow has joined the cast of Martin Scorsese's ''Killers of the Flower Moon'', based on David Grann's 2017 bestseller.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran star will play the role of a prosecutor in the Apple Studios project, The film explores the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation during the 1920s America.

The previously announced members are Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Brendan Fraser.

The screenplay was penned by Eric Roth and Scorsese, who also directs and serves as producer alongside Imperative Entertainment's Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas, and Appian Way Productions founded by DiCaprio.

Lithgow was recently nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the HBO series ''Perry Mason''. He will next be seen in the Showtime revival series ''Dexter: New Blood''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

