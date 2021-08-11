Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for latest season of 'KBC', thanks fans for 21 yrs of show

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 12:26 IST

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 12:26 IST
Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for latest season of 'KBC', thanks fans for 21 yrs of show
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday got nostalgic over 21 years of his popular game show ''Kaun Banega Crorepati'' (KBC) and thanked fans for their constant love and support.

The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted pictures from the sets of the Sony TV show.

''Back on that chair from 2000... That's 21 years. A lifetime! And gratitude to all that came along,'' Bachchan, who began filming for the show's 13th season on Tuesday, wrote.

The screen icon has hosted the show since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Sony TV on late Tuesday evening announced that the show will start airing on August 23.

On the film front, Bachchan has a packed line-up with projects like the thriller ''Chehre'', Nagraj Manjule's ''Jhund'', Karan Johar-backed ''Brahmastra'' and Ajay Devgn's directorial ''Mayday''.

