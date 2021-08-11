Left Menu

Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Kailash Kher collaborate for patriotic song 'Hum Hindustani'

Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, legendary artists Lata Mangeshkar and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated with several other members of the Indian film and music industry for an upcoming song, titled 'Hum Hindustani'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-08-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 13:22 IST
Poster of 'Hum Hindustani' . Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, legendary artists Lata Mangeshkar and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated with several other members of the Indian film and music industry for an upcoming song, titled 'Hum Hindustani'. The track will see Lata Mangeshkar, Big B, Padmini Kolhapure, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Alka Yagnik, and Shabbir Kumar crooning to the patriotic lyrics.

Young artistes Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Haasan, Tara Sutaria, Ankit Tiwari, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Jannat Zuber have also lent their voices to the song, which is produced by Priyaank Sharma and Paras Metha of music label Dhamaka Records. "The legendary actors and singers who have come together for the first time in this anthem will surely resonate with all and sundry in our emotions for the country and the world as a whole, uniting and spreading love and hope," Priyaank said.

'Hum Hindustani' will release on August 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

