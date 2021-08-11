Rachel Brosnahan to star in 'Dead for a Dollar'

Rachel Brosnahan, the star of ''The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'' series, will feature in the upcoming Western film ''Dead for a Dollar''.

Walter Hill is attached to write and direct the project, reported Deadline.

Advertisement

Brosnahan joins previously announced cast members Oscar winner Christoph Waltz and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe in the film.

The story revolves around a famed bounty hunter (Waltz) who runs into his sworn enemy, a professional gambler and outlaw that he had sent to prison years before (Dafoe), while on a mission to find and return the wife (Brosnahan) of a successful businessman who is being held hostage in Mexico.

Waltz will also executive produce the film with Jeff Sackman, Larry Greenberg, Lawrence Mortorff, and Alex Habrich.

Berry Meyerowitz, Neil Dunn, Carolyn McMaster, Kirk D'Amico and Jeremy Wall are attached to produce ''Dead for a Dollar''.

Brosnahan recently starred in the Amazon film ''I'm Your Woman'' and will next reprise the role of stand-up comic Midge in the fourth season of ''The Marvelous Mrs Maisel''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)