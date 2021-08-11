Left Menu

Ladakh to host the first Himalayan film festival from September 24

PTI | Leh | Updated: 11-08-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 14:50 IST
The union territory of Ladakh is hosting the first edition of The Himalayan Film Festival 2021 (THFF) from September 24 to 28 in Leh capital city, officials said.

The five-day festival also aims to create an interactive and exposure platform to promote aspiring local filmmakers and to showcase Ladakh as an attractive film destination, Secretary Information Padma Angmo said.

The festival is being organised by Leh in collaboration with the Directorate of Film Festivals under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Popular films from the Himalayan states viz Assam, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh besides Indian panorama selected films will be showcased during the festival, the secretary information Ladakh said.

She said masterclasses and in-conversation sessions with renowned film personalities aiming to impart necessary skills and networking opportunities to budding as well as established filmmakers would also be organised during the festival.

''There will also be a competition section for short films and documentaries to recognize talented film-makers in the Himalayan region of India, connect to the sparsely located film-making community of the region and encourage fresh talent,'' Angmo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

