Soni Razdan features in new song 'Ae Savere'
Veteran actor Soni Razdan has featured in the music video of a new song titled 'Ae Savere'.
- Country:
- India
Veteran actor Soni Razdan has featured in the music video of a new song titled 'Ae Savere'. Set in the stunning locales of Kashmir, 'Ae Savere' takes you through a beautiful journey of how a mother and her son come back to Kashmir to bid a final adieu to their husband and father respectively.
In the video, Soni is seen essaying the role of actor Taha Shah Badussha's mother. On featuring in 'Ae Savere', Soni Razdan said, "The song was an emotional roller-coaster ride for me. Taha and I got on like a house on fire. He's a wonderful young man, very sweet and it was lovely working with him those two days. I kept thinking if I'd had a son I would have loved him to be like this boy."
Released under the banner of Zee Music Company, the emotional track is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Archana Kamath Hegdekar who has also composed the music. The lyrics in Hindi and Kashmiri are written by Sunayana Kachroo. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shankar Mahadevan
- Soni Razdan
- Kashmir
- Soni
- Taha
- Hindi
- Kashmiri
ALSO READ
Violence alien to Kashmiri culture. Now there is new beginning and determined efforts to regain this land's lost glory: President Kovind.
Democracy has capacity to reconcile differences, bring out best of citizens' potential. Kashmir realising this vision: President Kovind.
Violence, which was never part of Kashmiriyat, became daily reality in J&K: Prez Ram Nath Kovind at Kashmir University's convocation ceremony.
Kashmir to acquire its rightful place as India's 'crowning glory', says President Kovind
Pakistan: Kashmiri refugees in Balochistan show scant interest in PoK polls