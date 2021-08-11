Left Menu

Soni Razdan features in new song 'Ae Savere'

Veteran actor Soni Razdan has featured in the music video of a new song titled 'Ae Savere'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-08-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 15:00 IST
Soni Razdan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Soni Razdan has featured in the music video of a new song titled 'Ae Savere'. Set in the stunning locales of Kashmir, 'Ae Savere' takes you through a beautiful journey of how a mother and her son come back to Kashmir to bid a final adieu to their husband and father respectively.

In the video, Soni is seen essaying the role of actor Taha Shah Badussha's mother. On featuring in 'Ae Savere', Soni Razdan said, "The song was an emotional roller-coaster ride for me. Taha and I got on like a house on fire. He's a wonderful young man, very sweet and it was lovely working with him those two days. I kept thinking if I'd had a son I would have loved him to be like this boy."

Released under the banner of Zee Music Company, the emotional track is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Archana Kamath Hegdekar who has also composed the music. The lyrics in Hindi and Kashmiri are written by Sunayana Kachroo. (ANI)

