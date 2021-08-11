The Kissing Booth 3 ends trilogy, get some feedbacks soon after its release!

Finally, the much-awaited infamous Vince Marcello's film The Kissing Booth 3 has been released today, August 11, 2021, on Netflix. The teen romantic comedy film is penned by Marcello & Jay Arnold, and is based on the final book in Beth Reekles' trilogy. It stars Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young and Molly Ringwald.

The second movie shows Elle (by Joey King) in a quite confused state of mind about picking up a college for her. She applies to the University of Harvard as Noah (Jacob Elordi) suggests, whereas her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) joins the California University, Berkeley. However, later she applies to the University of California but keeps it a secret from Lee.

Here are some rough first reviews by several media outlets. Indiewire has given Grade: D+ to the film. Screen Rant wrote, "The Kissing Booth 3 is overstuffed and overcomplicated, but provides some shallow summer fun as the final chapter to Netflix's teen rom-com trilogy."

The New York Times says: "Like a scoop of vanilla ice cream atop scoops of chocolate and strawberry, The Kissing Booth 3 rounds out the sugary teen trilogy with a fitting, if bland, finale."

According to Netflix, the final movie is referred to as "the third and final installment," suggesting this is truly the last time we will see Elle, Noah and Lee together. The second film was released on Netflix last year on July 24 and the debut film was released on Netflix on May 11, 2018.

The synopsis of the finale reads: "It's the summer before Elle heads to college, and she's facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break?" This is how The Kissing Booth 3 ends.

The Kissing Booth 3 has already arrived on Netflix at 12:01 AM PST. However, the movie will be available in different places in different time zone. Check out the schedule for different countries.

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

The Kissing Booth 3 is out now on Netflix. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

