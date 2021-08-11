Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, others extend birthday wishes to Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez was showered with lovely birthday wishes from fans and her fellow celebrities as she turned 36 on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 16:34 IST
Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, others extend birthday wishes to Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez was showered with lovely birthday wishes from fans and her fellow celebrities as she turned 36 on Wednesday. Several celebrities including actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and others took to social media to wish the 'Judwaa 2' star on her special day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan extended birthday wishes to "Jacky" on her Instagram account by revealing what she loves to eat the most. "Happy Birthday, Jacky. Wishing you lots of chicken lollipop and fried wontons tonite. Have a fabulous one," Kareena wrote.

Katrina Kaif also shared a lovely message for Jacqueline on her Instagram Story. "Happy birthday @jacquelinef143. May this year bring you even more smiles," wrote the 'Jee le Zaraa' actor.

Sudeep, who is famous for the role of the villain in the film 'Makkhi', took to Twitter to wish his co-star from the upcoming Kannada 3D action film 'Vikrant Rona'. "Celebrating our #GadangRakkamma 's bday," he wrote wishing Jacqueline by also sharing pictures of her character Rakkamma.

Designer Manish Malhotra also wished the 'Housefull 3' actor through his Twitter handle. "Wishing the gorgeous and charming Asli_Jacqueline a very happy birthday," he tweeted with a picture of Jacqueline in a lovely saree.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared her love for "Jackie" on her Insta story by posting glamourous pictures of them together. "My dearest Jackie. Happy happy birthday, you ball of sunshine. May nothing ever dim your sparkle. Lots of love," she wrote.

Many other celebrities like Anushka Sharma and Neha Dhupia wished the 'Bhoot Police' star on her birthday. Speaking of the upcoming film 'Bhoot Police', it also stars actors Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam.

The forthcoming horror-comedy will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures. 'Bhoot Police' is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on September 17. Apart from the horror-comedy, Jacqueline has some other interesting projects like, 'Cirkus', 'Kick 2', 'Ram Setu', 'Attack' and 'Bachchan Pandey', in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021