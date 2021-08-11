Unacademy and MTV Launch Youth-Focused Music Show Unacademy Unwind

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • Premiering on August 13th, show to be aired every Friday at 7 pm on MTV • 'Unacademy Unwind' will comprise 10 episodes, across 10 genres, featuring artists such as Lucky Ali, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Badshah, Darshan Raval, Arjun Kanungo, Benny Dayal, Papon, Armaan Malik, among others.

• Initiative to drive broader Unacademy objective to build newer touchpoints and strengthen the brand's resonance with Learners ​Unacademy, India's largest learning platform, today announced the launch of 'Unacademy Unwind', a first of its kind music show created in partnership with MTV. Starting August 13th, India's most prolific musicians will come together every Friday at 7:00 PM to present soulful renditions on the show.

Advertisement

'Unacademy Unwind' features legendary artists across 10 genres of music in a special program, spanning 10 episodes. The line-up comprises musicians like Lucky Ali, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Badshah, Darshan Raval, Arjun Kanungo, Benny Dayal, Papon, Armaan Malik- Amaal Mallik, Harshdeep Kaur, Monali Thakur, Rochak Kohli, Asees Kaur, Sneha Khanwalkar, Aastha Gill, Reet Talwar, Lijo and King. The show will consist of recreations and original compositions, designed to cater to the music taste of a young audience.

Speaking about the idea behind 'Unacademy Unwind', Sonal Mishra, Associate Vice President - Marketing at Unacademy said, "As a brand that touches millions of youth, it has always been our endeavour to explore newer avenues of connecting with them. The pandemic has been difficult for everyone and our Learners have had to face the brunt of academic disruptions and uncertainties. Learners love music and use it as a mechanism to unwind. With Unacademy Unwind, we want to leverage the rejuvenating powers of music to infuse some soothing and magical moments into their lives." Speaking about the show, Anshul Ailawadi, Head - Youth Music and English Entertainment at Viacom18 said, "In these trying times, there is no better balm for the soul than music. Every single performance in this property is an MTV masterpiece by itself. We hope that each song will become a lifelong companion to young South Asians across the world as they navigate through life's twists and turns." Speaking about the partnership, Mahesh Shetty, Head - Sales at Viacom18, said, "At MTV, we have always focused on creating properties that connect with the youth of India and provide a great opportunity for brands to engage with our large and diverse audience base. We are extremely happy to partner with Unacademy to create this unique music property that will see India's best musicians descend on one platform to create musical magic and what better for the youth of the country to unwind in these stressful times than soulful music." Viewers can watch all episodes and songs on YouTube by following the channel @UnacademyUnwind.

Video: Unacademy Unwind With MTV | Streaming from 13th August, Friday 7:00 PM About Unacademy Group Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, Unacademy is India's largest learning platform with a growing network of 50,000+ registered Educators and over 62 million Learners. With education being imparted in 14 Indian languages to learners across 10,000 cities, Unacademy is changing the way India learns. Unacademy Group comprises Unacademy, Graphy, Relevel and CodeChef.

About MTV MTV, the world's premier youth brand, is a dynamic and vibrant blend of music and pop culture. With a global reach of more than half-billion households, MTV is a cultural home to the Gen-Z, music fans and artists. 50 MN+ fans following MTV across show pages on social media have made it one of the top brands in social influence as well. As a creative powerhouse, MTV's repertoire of flagship properties include Roadies, Splitsvilla, Hustle, MTV Unplugged and Supermodel of the Year that dabble with innovative formats, along with some of the most engaging cause-led initiatives like MTV Trash Talk, Baar Bra Dekho, MTV Woofer etc., that drive the youth towards positive change. As the universe of the young, MTV Insights Studio also brings out the most extensive bi-annual study into the mindset and behaviour of India's youth through the Youth Marketing Forum Report. MTV also has its own branded content arm, called the MTV Brand Studio, for advertisers exploring edgy and quirky branded content, which, in the past, has collaborated with brands like HP, Airbnb, Nescafe, LinkedIn and many more. The channel boasts of some innovative properties such as MTV BCL, MTV BRAVE 20 and MTV India Music Summit as part of the prestigious content partnerships. The Consumer Products of MTV are available across 35+ unique categories through strategic brand licensing tie-ups. The latest addition to the ecosystem is the licensing of the Roadies franchise into Café Roadies in Noida and Club Roadies in Jaipur. For information about MTV in India, visit https://www.mtvindia.com/ About Viacom18 Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. is one of India's fastest-growing entertainment networks and a house of iconic brands that offers multi-platform, multi-generational and multicultural brand experiences. A joint venture of TV18, which owns 51%, and ViacomCBS, with a 49% stake, Viacom18 defines entertainment in India by touching the lives of people through its properties on-air, online, on-ground, in-shop and through cinema. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Unacademy Unwind With MTV | Streaming from 13th August, Friday 7:00 PM PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)