Entertainment News Roundup: COVID worries send Emmy Awards show outdoors; Netflix must face ex-prosecutor's defamation lawsuit over Central Park Five Series and more

COVID worries send Emmy Awards show outdoors

The Emmy Awards ceremony for achievement in television was moved outdoors on Tuesday in the latest setback to live events because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sept. 19 ceremony in Los Angeles was initially due to take place indoors before a limited celebrity audience.

Netflix must face ex-prosecutor's defamation lawsuit over Central Park Five Series

A federal judge on Monday said Netflix Inc must face a defamation lawsuit by former Manhattan prosecutor Linda Fairstein over her portrayal as a racist and unethical villain in "When They See Us," a 2019 series about the Central Park Five case. U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said Fairstein had plausibly alleged defamation as to five scenes, including that she withheld evidence, coerced confessions and directed a racially discriminatory police roundup of young men in Harlem.

Salesforce jumps into streaming with business-focused content

Enterprise software firm Salesforce Inc said on Tuesday it would launch a streaming service, Salesforce+, that would feature original content focused on businesses and professionals. The company said its in-house studio has developed and produced the core content for the streaming service that would debut at its Dreamforce event in September.

U.S. actress Christina Applegate diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Emmy-winning U.S. actress Christina Applegate has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), and described her condition as a "tough road". "A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going," she said in a tweet on Tuesday https://bit.ly/3CC8vJe.

U.S. ratings for Tokyo Olympics plunge to half of 2012 Games

U.S. viewership for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, a competition clouded by the COVID-19 pandemic, dropped to about half the audience for the London Games in 2012, according to data released by Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal on Monday. The 17-day event averaged 15.5 million primetime viewers on the NBC broadcast network and digital platforms including the Peacock streaming service, the company said in a statement. That represented the smallest audience for the Summer Games since NBC began broadcasting them in 1988.

Jennifer Hudson got ultimate 'Respect' when Aretha picked her to star in biopic

Jennifer Hudson says she is nervous and excited for people to see "Respect," her personal tribute to the late Aretha Franklin in which she was cast for the role by the Queen of Soul herself. Franklin, who died in 2018 at age 76, handpicked Hudson, an Oscar winner for "Dreamgirls," to play her in the biographical movie that arrives in theaters on Friday.

India gears up for independence anniversary with Bollywood war hero film

A new Bollywood film depicting a young army captain fighting heroically in the disputed region of Kashmir comes out on Thursday as the patriotic flavor builds in India in the run-up to this week's independence anniversary. "Shershaah" , which roughly translates as King of Lions, refers to 24-year-old Vikram Batra, who won a key victory against Pakistan-backed forces in Kashmir before he died in 1999.

Comedy, action, romance, gaming - 'Free Guy' movie has it all

Ryan Reynolds' new movie "Free Guy" defies classification. "It's an action, comedy, adventure kind of film. It's inspiration is 'Back to the Future' and movies like that," said Reynolds.

R&B singer R Kelly faces prospective jurors for sex abuse trial

R. Kelly went to court on Monday as jury selection began in his sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn, where a conviction could result in decades in prison for the Grammy-winning R&B singer. Federal prosecutors charged Kelly, 54, with leading an entourage of managers, bodyguards and others to recruit women and girls for him to have sex with and abuse and to produce pornography, including child pornography.

