Sidharth Malhotra talks about portraying double role in 'Shershaah'

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will be portraying a double role in the upcoming war biopic 'Shershaah', recently spoke about how he left no stones unturned to get the character difference right. In the film, Sidharth has portrayed two very distinct looks to showcase the younger phase of Vikram and his army phase, transforming himself completely to get the looks right. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen playing the role of Vikram's twin brother Vishal Batra in the film.

Talking about playing a double role, the actor shared, "Vikram and Vishal are twin brothers so it was quite exciting to portray both of them on screen." He further added, "What I really loved was while they were twins, they have very distinct personalities and I had to understand both of them emotionally to be able to show the difference in them. Even though the film follows Vikram Batra's life, there are small parts of Vishal Batra that I got to play."

Advertisement

The biographical action drama 'Shershaah' will unfold the events and emotions behind the Kargil war. The movie traces the story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema. Set in the 90s, the film will also shed light on the innocence of romance, bringing to screen the fresh and crackling chemistry of Kiara Advani and Sidharth for the first time.

'Shershaah' will release on August 12, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)