Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix must face ex-prosecutor's defamation lawsuit over Central Park Five Series; Salesforce jumps into streaming with business-focused content and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

COVID worries send Emmy Awards show outdoors

Advertisement

The Emmy Awards ceremony for achievement in television was moved outdoors on Tuesday in the latest setback to live events because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sept. 19 ceremony in Los Angeles was initially due to take place indoors before a limited celebrity audience.

Netflix must face ex-prosecutor's defamation lawsuit over Central Park Five Series

A federal judge on Monday said Netflix Inc must face a defamation lawsuit by former Manhattan prosecutor Linda Fairstein over her portrayal as a racist and unethical villain in "When They See Us," a 2019 series about the Central Park Five case. U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said Fairstein had plausibly alleged defamation as to five scenes, including that she withheld evidence, coerced confessions and directed a racially discriminatory police roundup of young men in Harlem.

Salesforce jumps into streaming with business-focused content

Enterprise software firm Salesforce Inc said on Tuesday it would launch a streaming service, Salesforce+, that would feature original content focused on businesses and professionals. The company said its in-house studio has developed and produced the core content for the streaming service that would debut at its Dreamforce event in September.

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead nominees for MTV's VMA awards

Pop star Justin Bieber and rapper Megan Thee Stallion scored the most nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards, organizers said on Wednesday ahead of next month's ceremony that will welcome back fans as part of a live audience.

Canadian singer Bieber received seven nods, including artist of the year, best pop song for "Peaches," and video of the year for "Popstar," his collaboration with DJ Khaled and Drake.

U.S. actress Christina Applegate diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Emmy-winning U.S. actress Christina Applegate has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), and described her condition as a "tough road". "A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going," she said in a tweet on Tuesday https://bit.ly/3CC8vJe.

'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards to host daily show, Mayim Bialik for spinoffs

The makers of "Jeopardy!" on Wednesday named executive producer Mike Richards as the new host of the long-running daily TV quiz show, replacing Alex Trebek who died in 2020 after more than three decades on the series. Actor Mayim Bialik will host prime-time specials and "Jeopardy!" spinoffs including a college championship tournament that will air on ABC next year, according to a statement from Sony Pictures Television, which produces the show.

India gears up for independence anniversary with Bollywood war hero film

A new Bollywood film depicting a young army captain fighting heroically in the disputed region of Kashmir comes out on Thursday as patriotic fevour builds in India in the run-up to this week's independence anniversary. "Shershaah" , which roughly translates as King of Lions, refers to 24-year-old Vikram Batra, who won a key victory against Pakistan-backed forces in Kashmir before he died in 1999.

Comedy, action, romance, gaming - 'Free Guy' movie has it all

Ryan Reynolds' new movie "Free Guy" defies classification. "It's an action, comedy, adventure kind of film. It's inspiration is 'Back to the Future' and movies like that," said Reynolds.

Barbie celebrates Elvis Presley with collectible doll

Barbie is celebrating the "King of Rock and Roll," Elvis Presley, with a collectible doll. The female doll made by Mattel Inc is dressed in Presley's "American Eagle" jumpsuit, which features colorful rhinestones, a cape and a red scarf. Presley wore the jumpsuit during numerous concert appearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)