Shweta Bachchan remembers her grandparents Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Teji Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan took a stroll down memory lane and shared a priceless picture of her late grandparents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-08-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 08:46 IST
Shweta Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan took a stroll down memory lane and shared a priceless picture of her late grandparents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. In the image, the late couple can be seen sitting gracefully on sofa.

Alongside the photograph, Shweta penned a heartfelt note for her grandparents. "The poet and his poetry...my grandparents. You are sorely missed," she wrote.

Shweta also shared that she found the picture "among a pile of old Polaroids in a desk drawer." Interestingly, August 12 marks Teji Bachchan's birth anniversary. So, it's a perfect day for Shweta to share the picture of the late couple.

For the unversed, Teji Bachchan was a social activist. She also starred as Lady Macbeth in her husband's Hindi adaptation of William Shakespeare's Macbeth. On the other hand, Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a legendary poet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

