Adivi Sesh commences last schedule of 'Major'

South star Adivi Sesh on Thursday said the final schedule of his multilingual feature “Major”, based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, has begun here.

The Sashi Kiran-directed biopic is inspired by the life of Major Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando, who saved several hostages during the 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai and sacrificed his life for the nation.

In a social media post, the 35-year-old-actor shared the update regarding the shooting schedule.

“FINAL schedule begins. Eager to bring this to you. In theaters only. Only when it’s safe. For ALL audiences from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Our 75th Independence Day is almost here. A film based on the Life of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan,” he wrote, along with a picture of him from the film. The makers are most likely to finish the shoot by month end.

“Major” also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma.

It has been produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

The film, which is slated to be released this year, has been shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously and will later be dubbed into Malayalam.

