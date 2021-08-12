Chloe Bennet exits 'Powerpuff' live-action reboot pilot

''Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'' star Chloe Bennet, who was set to play Blossom in The CW's ''Powerpuff'' live-action pilot is no longer part of the show.

The series is based on Cartoon Network's animated original created by Craig McCracken, which followed the adventures of three kindergarten-aged girls with superpowers, also including Bubbles and Blossom, who fight crime in Townville.

Advertisement

Sources told Deadline that Bennet did not sign a new deal to stay on the project due to scheduling issues.

Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault, who are billed to play Bubbles and Buttercup, respectively, will stay on as the remaining Powerpuff Girls.

The search for a new Blossom will begin in the coming months.

Bennet's departure from the reboot comes about three months after Mark Pedowitz from the network explained that the live-action pilot will be reworked.

''Powerpuff'' follows the trio, who used to be America's pint-sized superheroes, created by their father and scientist Professor Utonium. Now they're disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to ''fighting crime, trying to save the world''.

The live-action pilot is penned by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier and directed by Maggie Kiley.

Robyn Lively, Tom Kenny, Donald Faison and Nicholas Podanny also round out the cast of the pilot.

It is produced by Berlanti Productions and Vita Vera Films in association with Warner Bros Television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)