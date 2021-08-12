Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut completes shoot for 'Dhaakad'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 12:55 IST
Kangana Ranaut completes shoot for 'Dhaakad'
Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday finished filming her upcoming spy thriller ''Dhaakad'' in Budapest.

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film features Ranaut as an officer named Agent Agni.

The actor took to Instagram and informed her fans about the last day of her shoot.

''It's a wrap for me. Missing them already #Dhaakad,'' the 34-year-old actor posted.

Ranaut also shared a video from the sets, where the crew was seen cheering for her post the wrap.

Also featuring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, ''Dhaakad'' is backed by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films.

In January, the makers had announced that the film would release theatrically on October 1.

Ranaut is also awaiting the release of the multilingual biographical film ''Thalaivi'', about the life of J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Nadu CM, and cine star.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021