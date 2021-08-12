PSG confirms Messi's wage package will include "$PSG Fan Tokens"
French soccer club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) said on Thursday the wage package of its new Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi will include the crypto currency "$PSG Fan Tokens".
"This initiative positions Paris St Germain once more as one of the most innovative and avant-garde brands in sport globally", the club said in a statement.
Messi joined PSG this week as a free agent after Barcelona acknowledged they could no longer afford him.
