Left Menu

Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar to star in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' season two

Actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have come on board to headline the second season of the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the first season of the Sony TV series featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead.On Thursday, Ekta posted a promo of the new show, starring Mehta and Parmar, on Instagram.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 14:24 IST
Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar to star in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' season two
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have come on board to headline the second season of the popular show ''Bade Achhe Lagte Hain''.

Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the first season of the Sony TV series featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead.

On Thursday, Ekta posted a promo of the new show, starring Mehta and Parmar, on Instagram. '''Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' meet Ram and Priya,'' the producer, who announced that a season two was in the works earlier this week, captioned the video clip. The two actors have previously worked on the hit Star Plus show ''Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara'', which aired in 2012.

''Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'' season one aired in 2011 and followed the lives of a middle-aged couple Ram and Priya, played by Kapoor and Tanwar. The show was a huge hit and had a successful run of more than 600 episodes till July 2014. The promo of the second season featured the two series leads -- Ram, 38 and Priya, 32 -- discussing why they are not married yet. ''Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'' will soon air on Sony TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021