Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut wraps up shoot of 'Dhaakad'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has finished shooting for her action-packed film 'Dhaakad' in Budapest.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-08-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 16:03 IST
Kangana Ranaut wraps up shoot of 'Dhaakad'
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kangana Ranaut has finished shooting for her action-packed film 'Dhaakad' in Budapest. Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared that she has wrapped up the shoot of the film, and posted several videos and pictures from her last day of filming.

"It's a wrap for me. Missing them already," she captioned one of the videos. Helmed by director Razneesh Razy Ghai, 'Dhaakad' is a spy thriller, in which Kangana will be seen essaying the role of an officer named Agent Agni. Actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutt are also a part of the upcoming movie.

Apart from 'Dhaakad', Kangana has several other films, including 'Thalaivi', 'Tejas' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021