Superbike maker Ducati launches two models in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 16:21 IST
Italian superbike maker Ducati on Thursday said it has launched XDiavel Dark and the XDiavel Black Star models in India priced at Rs 18 lakh and Rs 22.6 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Back in 2016, the company had entered the cruiser segment with the XDiavel range.

''The XDiavel range was the result of our efforts to bring two universes together. We wanted to build a bike that offered the comfort of the cruiser and the performance of a sport-focused bike. XDiavel has wowed and attracted a massive following all over the world and offers a wholesome riding experience in an incredibly attractive looking package,'' Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said in a statement.

The XDiavel Black Star and XDiavel Dark are finally here as India has a big community of riders who love cruisers, and the company is sure they will appreciate a cruiser which serves a unique flavor of comfort and pure, unadulterated performance, he added.

Both the new bikes come with a BS-VI compliant 160 HP engine.

