Entertainment News Roundup: COVID worries send Emmy Awards show outdoors; Hugh Jackman chases memories in submerged Miami in 'Reminiscence' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

COVID worries send Emmy Awards show outdoors

Advertisement

The Emmy Awards ceremony for achievement in television was moved outdoors on Tuesday in the latest setback to living events because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sept. 19 ceremony in Los Angeles was initially due to take place indoors before a limited celebrity audience.

Hugh Jackman chases memories in submerged Miami in 'Reminiscence'

He may be a Hollywood superstar but Hugh Jackman says he could not believe his latest leading role was written specifically for him. "In my head, I was like 'Oh, Brad Pitt turned down the part, right?'," Jackman joked of his role in the sci-fi thriller "Reminiscence" .

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead nominees for MTV's VMA awards

Pop star Justin Bieber and rapper Megan Thee Stallion scored the most nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards, organizers said on Wednesday ahead of next month's ceremony that will welcome back fans as part of a live audience.

Canadian singer Bieber received seven nods, including artist of the year, best pop song for "Peaches," and video of the year for "Popstar," his collaboration with DJ Khaled and Drake.

'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards to host daily show, Mayim Bialik for spinoffs

The makers of "Jeopardy!" on Wednesday named executive producer Mike Richards as the new host of the long-running daily TV quiz show, replacing Alex Trebek who died in 2020 after more than three decades on the series. Actor Mayim Bialik will host prime-time specials and "Jeopardy!" spinoffs including a college championship tournament that will air on ABC next year, according to a statement from Sony Pictures Television, which produces the show.

Comedy, action, romance, gaming - 'Free Guy' movie has it all

Ryan Reynolds' new movie "Free Guy" defies classification. "It's an action, comedy, adventure kind of film. It's inspiration is 'Back to the Future' and movies like that," said Reynolds.

Former K-pop singer jailed for three years over prostitution, fraud scandal

Former South Korean K-pop star known as Seungri was sentenced to three years in prison and fined nearly $1 million on Thursday after a court convicted him of crimes including procuring prostitutes for potential investors, local media reported. The trial of Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-Hyun, is part of a far-reaching scandal involving a network of pop stars, businessmen and cops alleged to have colluded and enabled tax evasion, bribery, and prostitution at some of the glitziest clubs in Seoul's swanky Gangnam district.

Barbie celebrates Elvis Presley with collectible doll

Barbie is celebrating the "King of Rock and Roll," Elvis Presley, with a collectible doll. The female doll made by Mattel Inc is dressed in Presley's "American Eagle" jumpsuit, which features colorful rhinestones, a cape, and a red scarf. Presley wore the jumpsuit during numerous concert appearances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)