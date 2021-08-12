Left Menu

Missing woman found dead on Goa's Calangute beach

A semi-naked body of a woman was found on Calangute beach in North Goa on Thursday, a day after she was reported missing by her family, police said.The body of the woman, who was in her early 20s, was spotted washed ashore on the beach in a semi-naked state, a senior official of the Calangute police said. The woman had been reported missing by her family at Mapusa police station on Wednesday, the official said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-08-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 19:18 IST
Missing woman found dead on Goa's Calangute beach
  • Country:
  • India

A semi-naked body of a woman was found on Calangute beach in North Goa on Thursday, a day after she was reported missing by her family, police said.

The body of the woman, who was in her early 20s, was spotted washed ashore on the beach in a semi-naked state, a senior official of the Calangute police said. A post-mortem has revealed the woman had died due to drowning, he said, adding that investigations are underway. The woman had been reported missing by her family at Mapusa police station on Wednesday, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021