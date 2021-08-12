Left Menu

Kanpur: Muslim man thrashed, asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

A Muslim man was assaulted in the public and allegedly asked to chant Jai Shri Ram even as his minor daughter tried to save him, said police here on Thursday.A one-minute video of the incident surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

Updated: 12-08-2021 19:29 IST
A Muslim man was assaulted in the public and allegedly asked to chant ''Jai Shri Ram'' even as his minor daughter tried to save him, said police here on Thursday.

A one-minute video of the incident surfaced on social media on Wednesday. The 45-year-old man is seen being assaulted by some men, who ask him to chant ''Jai Shri Ram''.

The victim's daughter is seen trying to save her father, crying and asking the attackers not to beat him. Later, some policemen took the man to their Jeep. The footage also shows the man being hit while in police custody.

Deputy Police Commissioner (South) Raveena Tyagi said the matter came to the fore at the Kacchi Basti locality near the Ram Gopal crossing in the Barra area of Kanpur on Wednesday. ''On the complaint of the victim, we have lodged an FIR and legal action is under way,'' she said. Police, however, did not mention the name of the organisation involved in the act. The victim, an e-rickshaw driver, said around 3 pm, some people started abusing and assaulting him. They threatened to kill his family. He said he was saved by police. The man is a relative of a Muslim family, which is involved in a dispute with their Hindu neighbours in the Kanpur locality. Police statement says in July, the two families filed cases against each other at the local police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

