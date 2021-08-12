Left Menu

MS Dhoni, top Tamil star Vijay meet

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-08-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 19:44 IST
MS Dhoni, top Tamil star Vijay meet
It was a surprise meet between Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and top Tamil actor Vijay here on Thursday in a studio and it grabbed the attention of their fans in the social media.

While Dhoni was in the studio to shoot for a commercial, Vijay was in the film set for his upcoming 'Beast' and the chance meeting happened, film industry sources said.

The pictures of their meeting, and a video clip in which the actor was seeing off the star cricketer after a handshake went viral as well in the social media which was shared by many.

Dhoni, called 'Thala,' (captain or leader) by his fans arrived here on Tuesday ahead of the departure of a group of players to the UAE, which would host the remainder of the Indian Premier League next month.

Chennai Super King's twitter handle too shared a picture of the duo meeting here.

Nelson Dilipkumar, the director of 'Beast' tweeted ''#Beast & #Lion...#double beast mode.'' Vijay is addressed as 'Thalapathy' by his fans which means commander and the meeting between 'Thala' and 'Thalapathy' was the buzz in the social media on Thursday. PTI VGN ROH ROH

