Suresh Triveni's 'Jalsa', starring Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, commences filming

T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment have once again collaborated for their latest film 'Jalsa' that commenced filming in Mumbai on Thursday. Co-written and directed by the highly acclaimed Suresh Triveni of 'Tumhari Sulu' fame, 'Jalsa' reunites Suresh with the powerhouse Bollywood actor Vidya Balan, who stars in the film along with Shefali Shah.

Apart from them, supporting the lead cast is a powerful ensemble comprising of Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Gurpal Singh and Surya Kasibhatla, (making his debut) with Manav Kaul in a special appearance. Jalsa is written by Prajwal Chandrashekar and Suresh Triveni, with dialogues by Hussain and Abbas Dalal. Sharing his excitement on the commencement of the film, Suresh Triveni, director, writer and producer said, "It is my absolute pleasure to collaborate with T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment on Jalsa and to work with my fantastic crew and cast led by Vidya and Shefali. With Jalsa, we hope to engage, thrill and entertain movie-watchers with a unique tale of powerful characters and precarious circumstances."

Advertisement

Talking about 'Jalsa' and her reunion with Suresh Triveni, T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, Balan said, "I'm very excited to collaborate again with Suresh. Tumhari Sulu was a one-of-a-kind, fun experience and I look forward to us creating something special with 'Jalsa'." Speaking about the film, she added, "'Jalsa' is an edgy but human story and I can't wait to firstly start work on it and then share it with the world. I'm also delighted to reunite with Abundantia Entertainment and T-series on the back of Sherni and look forward to working with Shefali who I have admired for long as also the rest of the amazing cast and awesome crew".

Taking to her Instagram handle, Balan announced the film on Thursday with a motion poster and wrote, "Beyond excited to reunite with #SureshTriveni and to team-up with the brilliant @shefalishahofficial to create something special! 2022 mein #Jalsa hoga! #JalsaBegins Filming @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @ivikramix @abundantiaent @shikhaarif.sharma #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar #PrajwalChandrashekar." Shefali Shah also expressed her excitement for the film and said, "It is a story with such a unique perspective that when Suresh first told me about it, I knew I just had to do it. I'm also excited to work with Vidya, whose work I have deeply admired. It's also wonderful that I'm working with producers like Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series, two companies that are at the forefront of curating interesting and engaging content."

Bhushan Kumar, Producer and Managing Director at T-Series added, "I can proudly say that, in recent times, Jalsa has been one of the sharpest scripts that T-Series and I have had a chance to partner on. And with actors like Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah leading it, the film becomes even more special. I'm delighted to work again with Suresh and of course, very happy to join hands with Vikram and team once again, taking our collaboration further". Saying, "It is a proud day for Abundantia Entertainment to assemble amazing creative talent like Vidya, Shefali and Suresh in one film!" Vikram Malhotra, Producer and CEO, Abundantia Entertainment, talked about 'Jalsa' and said that it "underpins our vision of enabling powerful stories and progressive storytellers. I'm thrilled to partner with Suresh, the talented debutant writer, Prajwal as well as a terrific team to take Suresh's vision forward. Working with T-Series is a successful habit now and I look forward to yet another winning outing".

T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment have successfully collaborated on multiple films including blockbuster successes like 'Airlift' (2016), 'Baby' (2015) as well as one of 2021's recent release, 'Sherni', which also starred Balan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)