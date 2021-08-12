Left Menu

Coronavirus: BMC begins fifth sero survey in all administrative wards

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Thursday said it has begun the fifth COVID-19 sero-survey in all 24 administrative wards across the city. In view of the anticipated third wave and also as COVID-19 vaccination drive is being implemented, it is important to know the antibody levels in the community, the BMC said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 22:20 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said it has begun the fifth COVID-19 sero-survey in all 24 administrative wards across the city. The survey is being carried out with the help of IDFC Institute and ATE Chandra Foundation, it said.

A statement issued by the civic body on Thursday night said the survey will be conducted in clinics of selected general medical practitioners for non-slum areas.

''About 8,000 random samples will be collected during the survey and tested at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General, Sion Hospital,'' it stated.

According to the BMC, sero prevalence studies are conducted to get the evidence of past exposure to the virus and to know the spread of infection in the population, during COVID-19 pandemic.

The BMC had conducted the first and second sero surveys in July and August 2020, respectively, in three civic wards, while the third survey was conducted in March this year in 24 wards and the fourth one from May to June, in the pediatric age group. ''In view of the anticipated third wave and also as COVID-19 vaccination drive is being implemented, it is important to know the antibody levels in the community,'' the BMC said.

