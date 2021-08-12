Left Menu

Riz Ahmed announced as Jury Head for Platform Competition at Toronto International Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival has recently set the competition lineup for its Platforms program, naming actor-rapper Riz Ahmed as its head of the jury.

Riz Ahmed. Image Credit: ANI
The Toronto International Film Festival has recently set the competition lineup for its Platforms program, naming actor-rapper Riz Ahmed as its head of the jury. 'Sound of Metal', which starred Ahmed in an Oscar-nominated performance, had its world premiere in the 2019 Platforms competition at Toronto. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the full line-up for the festival, which was announced today, included Laurent Cantet's 'Arthur Rambo' and Scott McGehee and David Siegel's 'Montana Story'.

Speaking about the film festival, Ahmed said, "TIFF has always been a festival that showcases bold and daring cinema on a global stage. Its commitment to celebrating small independent films, like Sound of Metal, has had such a significant impact on my career and many others. I'm looking forward to watching all of this year's selections and working alongside my fellow jury members." TIFF also announced five Special Events, as well as the 2021 TIFF Short Cuts programme, comprising 38 short films in total.

As per Deadline, Festival organizers also announced special events, including multiple Imax screenings of 'Dune' and a 75th-anniversary commemoration of the first NBA game, which was played in Toronto in 1946. Other special events include screenings of two Cannes prize-winners, Asghar Farhadi's 'A Hero' and Apichatpong Weerasethakul's 'Memoria', plus Pablo Larrain's 'Venice-bound, Kristen Stewart-starring 'Spencer'. (ANI)

