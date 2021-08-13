Sony delays 'Venom' movie sequel release amid new COVID-19 wave
Sony Corp's movie studio on Thursday delayed the release of superhero sequel "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" by nearly a month to mid-October as the United States grapples with a new wave of COVID-19 infections. The movie starring Tom Hardy as the Marvel Comics character will now debut in theaters on Oct. 15 instead of Sept.
- Country:
- United States
Sony Corp's movie studio on Thursday delayed the release of superhero sequel "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" by nearly a month to mid-October as the United States grapples with a new wave of COVID-19 infections. The movie starring Tom Hardy as the Marvel Comics character will now debut in theaters on Oct. 15 instead of Sept. 24, Sony Pictures said via email.
Hollywood studios have been shuffling their schedules throughout the pandemic but had hoped for a moviegoing rebound in the autumn. The Delta variant of COVID-19 has led to a rise in infections in the United States, raising concern about whether audiences will feel safe sitting in cinemas.
The original "Venom" movie in 2018 took in more than $850 million at global box offices.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Marvel Comics
- Delta
- United
- Sony Pictures
- Hollywood
ALSO READ
China reports 49 new COVID-19 cases amid Delta outbreak in Nanjing
COVID-19 infections rise, Delta variant spreads to 132 countries: WHO
U.S. expected to keep border expulsions policy as Delta variant cases surge
ANALYSIS-Biden's COVID-19 strategy thwarted by anti-vaxxers, Delta variant
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury