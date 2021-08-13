Left Menu

Middle Earth is moving: Amazon shifts 'Lord of the Rings' series to UK

New Zealand's mountains, meadows and forests were made famous by the "The Lord of the Rings" and the "Hobbit" film trilogies shot in the country by Oscar winning director Peter Jackson. The filming of Amazon's multi-million dollar TV series of the epic fantasy is currently underway in New Zealand, but the studio plans to move future filming to Britain, New Zealand's Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash said.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 13-08-2021 04:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 04:29 IST
Middle Earth is moving: Amazon shifts 'Lord of the Rings' series to UK
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Amazon Studios has notified the New Zealand government that it will shift the production of all future seasons of the "Lord of the Rings" television series to the United Kingdom, New Zealand said on Friday. New Zealand's mountains, meadows and forests were made famous by the "The Lord of the Rings" and the "Hobbit" film trilogies shot in the country by Oscar winning director Peter Jackson.

The filming of Amazon's multi-million dollar TV series of the epic fantasy is currently underway in New Zealand, but the studio plans to move future filming to Britain, New Zealand's Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash said. "The government was informed of the decision yesterday," Nash said in a statement, adding he was disappointed by the move.

"Amazon Studios advised that post-production work on Season One will continue in New Zealand till June 2022. However Season Two will be filmed in the UK as part of a strategy by the studio to expand its production space and consolidate its footprint in the UK," he said. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The TV version of "The Lord of the Rings" is scheduled to launch in September 2022, Amazon Studios said earlier this month. Amazon is spending about $465 million filming the first season of the show, according to the New Zealand government.

An extra 5% incentive offered by New Zealand's Screen Production Grant in addition to a 20% grant the production already qualifies for will be withdrawn, Nash said. Amazon Studios is expected to make five seasons of the show, making it one of the most expensive TV series ever.

Amazon has said the first season would be available in more than 240 nations, with new episodes released weekly. The epic fantasy plot will take place thousands of years before the events narrated by writer J.R.R. Tolkien in his books "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." ($1 = 1.4284 New Zealand dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021