Sony Pictures delays 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' release as COVID-19 cases rise in US

The theatrical release of comic book adventure movie ''Venom: Let There Be Carnage'', starring Tom Hardy as the titular anti-hero, has been pushed by Sony Pictures amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the US. The ''Venom'' sequel, which was scheduled to open on September 24 in the US, will now premiere on October 15.

According to Deadline, the delay comes as the coronavirus cases are skyrocketing in the US due to the delta variant.

Advertisement

The film will see Hardy return as journalist Eddie Brock, who unites with an alien symbiote to form Venom. Actor-filmmaker Andy Serkis has directed the movie from a script written by Kelly Marcel.

''Venom: Let There Be Carnage'' features Woody Harrelson as the main antagonist Cletus Kasady aka Carnage, a character that was introduced in a last-minute cameo in 2018's ''Venom''.

Actors Michelle Williams, Reid Scott and Naomie Harris are also part of the cast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)