Britney Spears conservatorship judge getting death threats

Britney Spears conservatorship judge- Brenda Penny's security is currently on law enforcement's radar as she is getting death threats after denying Britney's request to advance conservatorship hearing on her father, last week.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 10:58 IST
Britney Spears, Brenda Penny (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Britney Spears conservatorship judge- Brenda Penny's security is currently on law enforcement's radar as she is getting death threats after denying Britney's request to advance conservatorship hearing on her father, last week. According to TMZ, scores of death threats against Judge Penny were posted online, with many people calling for her to lose her life and "die," while many asking her to resign from her job.

Reportedly, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is monitoring the online activity, as they have seen some of the posts and "indeed found them to be concerning". As per TMZ, some of the comments on Twitter were vague, while others were more direct- like one user wrote, "I have a feeling this judge Brenda Penny is going to have a horrible mysterious death #freebritney."

Judge Penny, who is black, was also attacked with some racial slurs. The hashtag #BrendaPennyIsCorrupt was also trending on Twitter after her last week's rulings. For the unversed, Judge Penny did not give any specific reasoning to her latest ruling, but, based on what was filed in the court, she did not see an "urgent need to call the hearing on Jamie's future as conservator of Britney's estate," as per TMZ.

Britney Spears's conservatorship battle against her father is still not over; the next court hearing is due on September 29. (ANI)

