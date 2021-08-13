Everything is for you, always, every day: Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi on birth annriversary

Actor Janhvi Kapoor remembered mother Sridevi on her 58th birth anniversary on Friday with an emotional post.

Sridevi hailed as Indian cinema's first woman superstar, passed away at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018.

Extending birthday wishes to her late mother, Kapoor in an Instagram post said ''everything is for her every day''. "Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you," she wrote along with a throwback photo with Sridevi.

The veteran actor was married to producer Boney Kapoor and shared daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor with him.

Kapoor, who made her debut with "Dhadak" in 2018 soon after her mother's death, will next be seen in Aanand L Rai-produced "Good Luck Jerry" and "Dostana 2", backed by Karan Johar.

