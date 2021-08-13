Janhvi Kapoor remembers mother Sridevi on her 58th birth anniversary

Remembering her late mother Sridevi on what would have been her 58th birth anniversary, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a priceless throwback picture from her family album on social media. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi posted an adorable candid picture with the late legendary actor that captures both of them sharing a hearty laugh.

"Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you," the 'Dhadak' actor captioned the post with a red heart emoticon. The heart-touching post was flooded with comments as fans and fellow celebrities from the film industry paid tribute to the iconic star.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding. Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish' among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously. (ANI)

