Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' to hit cinemas in January 2023

Viacom18 Studios on Friday announced that their next movie ''Fighter”, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, will now arrive in theatres on January 26, 2023.

The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, was earlier scheduled to release in September 2022.

Billed as the first aerial action franchise, ''Fighter'' is a homage to the ''valour, sacrifice and patriotism of Indian armed forces''.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, shared the release date of the film on Twitter.

“On #RepublicDay 2023 get ready to experience India’s first aerial action franchise as #Fighter starring @iHrithik & @deepikapadukone arrives at the box office! #SiddharthAnand,” he wrote.

“Fighter” marks the third collaboration between Anand and Roshan after blockbuster hits like “Bang Bang” and “War”, while it is the first alliance between the director and Padukone.

