Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' to release on this date

Mark your calendars as the release date for superstars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter' is out. The film is set to release on Republic Day 2023.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-08-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 14:37 IST
Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mark your calendars as the release date for superstars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter' is out. The film is set to release on Republic Day 2023. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Instagram handle.

"HRITHIK - DEEPIKA'S 'FIGHTER' TO RELEASE ON REPUBLIC DAY 2023... #Fighter - starring #HrithikRoshan and #DeepikaPadukone - to release on 26 Jan 2023... Directed by #SiddharthAnand... Produced by Ajit Andhare [#Viacom18Studios], Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande. #RepublicDay," he captioned the post. The film is being helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Ajit Andhare (Viacom18 Studios), Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Ajit said, "An aerial action film offers a unique Cinematic experience. Its never been done in India. Being a Top Gun fan, I have been looking for a script for years that explores aerial action and has a story rooted in India. Fighter is that answer. Siddharth understands this genre and brings a unique flair to his films. I am excited to collaborate with him in building this franchise." 'Fighter' is being touted as India's first aerial action franchise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

