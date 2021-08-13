Left Menu

'Hum Hundustani' sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Big B, others released

Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, a number of big artists from the Indian film fraternity have come together to lend their voices for the patriotic anthem titled 'Hum Hindustani'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 14:53 IST
'Hum Hundustani' sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Big B, others released
Poster of 'Hum Hindustani'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, a number of big artists from the Indian film fraternity have come together to lend their voices for the patriotic anthem titled 'Hum Hindustani'. The track, which has been produced by Priyaank Sharma and Paras Mehta of music label Dhamaka Records, was released today.

The anthem is a beautiful amalgamation of soulful lyrics, a melodious tune, and is sung by 15 legendary personalities from the Indian film fraternity, a feat that has been taken on for the first time ever. The song carries the much-required message in today's trying times, of the country, uniting as one and spreading hope for a better tomorrow and faith via the powerful platform of music.

With 15 industry stalwarts uniting to lend their voices to the song, 'Hum Hindustani' promises to resonate with every Indian across the globe. Right from Lata Mangeshkar to Amitabh Bachchan, Padmini Kolhapure, Anil Agarwal, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Alka Yagnik, Shabbir Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Hassan, Tara Sutaria, Ankit Tiwari, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Jannat Zubair, these phenomenal artists, musicians, and industry stalwarts have crooned to the song with aplomb along with Anil Agarwal, a philanthropist who was touched by the rendition.

'Hum Hindustani', which is supported by the Anil Agarwal foundation of the Vedanta Group promotes unity, a sense of patriotism, hope, and faith. Speaking on the song launch, Padmini Kolhapure, the co-founder of Dhamaka Records said, "It gives me immense pleasure that my son Priyaank along with Paras Mehta is taking the Kolhapure music legacy forward through Dhamaka Records with his first track dedicated to all the frontline warriors across the world in these most trying and challenging times! All the legends from Ms. Lata Mangeshkar, to superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and today's gen-next superstars, have come forward to support the first track! We are very excited for it !"

Dilshaad Shabbir Shaikh is the music director of the patriotic song. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021