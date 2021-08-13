Book turns gaze onto lives of domestic servants in India

A new anthology of 11 fiction stories will shine the spotlight on the lives of domestic helps, bringing into focus the sobering realities of class and inequality prevailing in Indian homes.

Titled ''Lesser Lives: Stories of Domestic Servants in India”, the book that has been edited by academics Nitin Sinha and Prabhat Kumar, and published by Pan Macmillan India, hit the stands on Friday.

The book features a collection of short stories that were originally written in Hindi and Urdu by some of the leading writers of their times, some of which have never been published in translation before.

Among the featured stories are Munshi Premchand’s ''Maidservant'' and ''The Whip of Fortune”, Mahadevi Varma’s ''Rama'' and “Sabia”, and Saadat Hasan Manto’s “Blouse”, all of which attempt to bring ''the subject of domestic servants into the domain of wider public readership beyond academia''.

''The anthology caters to both literary and progressive political projects of our modern times. The aim is to present stories about servants, or to re-read servants into well-known stories, and by doing so, come close to understanding the muted speech and voice of the marginal sections of the society,'' read the book's introduction.

''The stories refocus the anatomy of home from the shoulders and eyes of its servants; they open the precincts of home, which is narrowly imagined as a closed space of leisure and desire involving husband/man, wife/woman and child-parent,'' it said.

''He Was a Thief'' and ''Mangar'' by Hindi writer Rambriksh Benipuri, ''Ratnaprabha'' by Padma Bhushan awardee Jainendra Kumar, ''Bahadur'' by novelist Amarkant and ''On The Boil'' by playwright-writer Upendra Nath 'Ashk' are other stories that appear in the book.

''The fact that these litterateurs decided to draw their stories around the figure of the servant and make them heroic deeply points to the existence of an exactly opposite condition. In their quotidian lives, servants usually remain marginal, invisible and unnoticed. In these short stories they have been intentionally made visible,'' noted the editors in the book.

According to the publishers, though servants nowadays are known as the 'domestic help', 'aid' or 'staff' -- often merely to meet the requirements of political correctness -- their condition remains unchanged for the most part as the country’s privileged classes have failed to truly address the most pervasive inequalities in their households.

''In 'Lesser Lives', Nitin Sinha and Prabhat Kumar collect short fiction from the Hindi heartland that turns the gaze onto these continuing disparities,'' it said in a statement.

