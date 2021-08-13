Left Menu

Book turns gaze onto lives of domestic servants in India

In these short stories they have been intentionally made visible, noted the editors in the book.According to the publishers, though servants nowadays are known as the domestic help, aid or staff -- often merely to meet the requirements of political correctness -- their condition remains unchanged for the most part as the countrys privileged classes have failed to truly address the most pervasive inequalities in their households.In Lesser Lives, Nitin Sinha and Prabhat Kumar collect short fiction from the Hindi heartland that turns the gaze onto these continuing disparities, it said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 15:35 IST
Book turns gaze onto lives of domestic servants in India
  • Country:
  • India

A new anthology of 11 fiction stories will shine the spotlight on the lives of domestic helps, bringing into focus the sobering realities of class and inequality prevailing in Indian homes.

Titled ''Lesser Lives: Stories of Domestic Servants in India”, the book that has been edited by academics Nitin Sinha and Prabhat Kumar, and published by Pan Macmillan India, hit the stands on Friday.

The book features a collection of short stories that were originally written in Hindi and Urdu by some of the leading writers of their times, some of which have never been published in translation before.

Among the featured stories are Munshi Premchand’s ''Maidservant'' and ''The Whip of Fortune”, Mahadevi Varma’s ''Rama'' and “Sabia”, and Saadat Hasan Manto’s “Blouse”, all of which attempt to bring ''the subject of domestic servants into the domain of wider public readership beyond academia''.

''The anthology caters to both literary and progressive political projects of our modern times. The aim is to present stories about servants, or to re-read servants into well-known stories, and by doing so, come close to understanding the muted speech and voice of the marginal sections of the society,'' read the book's introduction.

''The stories refocus the anatomy of home from the shoulders and eyes of its servants; they open the precincts of home, which is narrowly imagined as a closed space of leisure and desire involving husband/man, wife/woman and child-parent,'' it said.

''He Was a Thief'' and ''Mangar'' by Hindi writer Rambriksh Benipuri, ''Ratnaprabha'' by Padma Bhushan awardee Jainendra Kumar, ''Bahadur'' by novelist Amarkant and ''On The Boil'' by playwright-writer Upendra Nath 'Ashk' are other stories that appear in the book.

''The fact that these litterateurs decided to draw their stories around the figure of the servant and make them heroic deeply points to the existence of an exactly opposite condition. In their quotidian lives, servants usually remain marginal, invisible and unnoticed. In these short stories they have been intentionally made visible,'' noted the editors in the book.

According to the publishers, though servants nowadays are known as the 'domestic help', 'aid' or 'staff' -- often merely to meet the requirements of political correctness -- their condition remains unchanged for the most part as the country’s privileged classes have failed to truly address the most pervasive inequalities in their households.

''In 'Lesser Lives', Nitin Sinha and Prabhat Kumar collect short fiction from the Hindi heartland that turns the gaze onto these continuing disparities,'' it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021