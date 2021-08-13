Left Menu

Netflix, UNESCO join hands to celebrate India's diverse cultural heritage

Netflix and UNESCO have come together to celebrate Indias rich cultural heritage through the streaming platforms popular animated series Mighty Little Bheem.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 17:10 IST
Netflix, UNESCO join hands to celebrate India's diverse cultural heritage
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Netflix and UNESCO have come together to celebrate India's rich cultural heritage through the streaming platform's popular animated series ''Mighty Little Bheem''. Produced by Green Gold Animation, the animated series premiered on the streaming platform in 2019. It centers on the adventures of the young boy Bheem.

Netflix and UNESCO will come up with a series of short videos themed 'One Country, Incredible Diversity' that will focus on India's cultural journey, including monuments, living heritage, performing arts, social practices, rituals, and festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali, and Holi. The short videos, featuring Bheem, will be released on UNESCO New Delhi's Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter pages.

The first video in the series was released on Friday, ahead of the 75th Independence Day. Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India, said they were elated to collaborate with UNESCO.

"We are excited to partner with UNESCO to celebrate India's rich cultural heritage through our beloved preschool animated series, 'Mighty Little Bheem'. At Netflix, we want to make stories that are compelling, meaningful, memorable, and resonate around the world for authentic representation of their respective cultures," she said in a statement. Eric Falt, Director and UNESCO Representative to Bhutan, India, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, added, ''We are pleased to partner with Netflix to take you through a journey of India's rich cultural diversity.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021