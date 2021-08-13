Entertainment News Roundup: Britney Spears' dad to relinquish control of her $60 million estate; Hugh Jackman chases memories in submerged Miami in 'Reminiscence' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Britney Spears' dad to relinquish control of her $60 million estate

Advertisement

Jamie Spears has agreed to step down from his 13-year role as conservator of his daughter Britney's estate, in what the pop star's attorney on Thursday called a major victory. "We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed," the singer's lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in a statement.

Hugh Jackman chases memories in submerged Miami in 'Reminiscence'

He may be a Hollywood superstar but Hugh Jackman says he could not believe his latest leading role was written specifically for him. "In my head, I was like 'Oh, Brad Pitt turned down the part, right?'," Jackman joked of his role in the sci-fi thriller "Reminiscence" .

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead nominees for MTV's VMA awards

Pop star Justin Bieber and rapper Megan Thee Stallion scored the most nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards, organizers said on Wednesday ahead of next month's ceremony that will welcome back fans as part of a live audience.

Canadian singer Bieber received seven nods, including artist of the year, best pop song for "Peaches," and video of the year for "Popstar," his collaboration with DJ Khaled and Drake.

Films set in coronavirus pandemic to open Sarajevo Film Festival

Two feature films dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on peoples' lives and the economy will on Friday open the Sarajevo Film Festival (SFF), the largest film showcase in a region spreading from Vienna to Istanbul. Last year's festival was pushed online due to the pandemic. This one will open to audiences at a number of new screening sites in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, with nearly a third of locations set in the open air.

'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards to host daily show, Mayim Bialik for spinoffs

The makers of "Jeopardy!" on Wednesday named executive producer Mike Richards as the new host of the long-running daily TV quiz show, replacing Alex Trebek who died in 2020 after more than three decades on the series. Actor Mayim Bialik will host prime-time specials and "Jeopardy!" spinoffs including a college championship tournament that will air on ABC next year, according to a statement from Sony Pictures Television, which produces the show.

No charges for YouTuber Jake Paul in 2020 Arizona looting

YouTuber Jake Paul will not be charged in connection with a looting spree in Arizona last year, authorities said on Thursday. Paul, 24, known for his viral YouTube pranks, was being investigated after he filmed looting at a shopping mall in Scottsdale, Arizona in May 2020 at the height of nationwide protests by Black Lives Matter supporters.

Sony delays 'Venom' movie sequel release amid new COVID-19 wave

Sony Corp's movie studio on Thursday delayed the release of the superhero sequel "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" by nearly a month to mid-October as the United States grapples with a new wave of COVID-19 infections. The movie starring Tom Hardy as the Marvel Comics character will now debut in theaters on Oct. 15 instead of Sept. 24, Sony Pictures said via email.

Middle Earth is moving: Amazon shifts 'Lord of the Rings' filming to UK

Amazon Studios said on Friday the second season of its multi-million dollar "Lord of the Rings" television series will be filmed in the United Kingdom, moving fictional 'Middle Earth' out of New Zealand for the first time. New Zealand's rolling mountains, meadows, and forests were made famous as the backdrop for the "The Lord of the Rings" and the "Hobbit" film trilogies shot in the country by Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson.

Former K-pop singer jailed for three years over prostitution, fraud scandal

Former South Korean K-pop star known as Seungri was sentenced to three years in prison and fined nearly $1 million on Thursday after a court convicted him of crimes including procuring prostitutes for potential investors, local media reported. The trial of Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-Hyun, is part of a far-reaching scandal involving a network of pop stars, businessmen and cops alleged to have colluded and enabled tax evasion, bribery, and prostitution at some of the glitziest clubs in Seoul's swanky Gangnam district.

Barbie celebrates Elvis Presley with collectible doll

Barbie is celebrating the "King of Rock and Roll," Elvis Presley, with a collectible doll. The female doll made by Mattel Inc is dressed in Presley's "American Eagle" jumpsuit, which features colorful rhinestones, a cape, and a red scarf. Presley wore the jumpsuit during numerous concert appearances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)