Deepika Padukone shares BTS pictures from Shakun Batra's untitled next, as filming wraps

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, on Friday, shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures featuring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi from the sets of their upcoming film with Shakun Batra, the shoot for which has now wrapped up. Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared the post. The string of photos began with Deepika and Siddhant cuddling up Ananya in bed while posing for the camera.

The rest of the images included candid shots of the trio between scenes, a lipstick mark on tissue paper, and a clapboard from the sets. A few members of the cast wearing masks and concentrating on the scenes were also featured in the post, which garnered more than 5 lakh likes.

In the caption, Deepika summed up her experience of working with Ananya and Siddhant in just a few words, she wrote, "Love, friendship and memories for a lifetime." This was enough to make Ananya well up, who commented, "Rula diya (made me cry), I love you guys," on the post.

Ananya also shared Deepika's post on her Instagram Stories and called the team 'my people'. She also shared a picture of clapboard with the words "it's a wrap" written on it. The 'Student of the Year 2' actor shared the picture with the caption, "Grateful to each and every one of you ilysm (I love you so much) My favourite experience ever."

Siddhant, on the other hand, shared a picture with director Shakun Batra in which they were holding up the clapboard. He tagged the filmmaker along with a heart emoji. The untitled movie, which boasts of an ensemble cast, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films as the audience would be able to enjoy the performances of a never-before-seen trio on-screen.

Shakun Batra's directorial venture was announced in December 2019 and it went on floors in 2020. The film which is yet to be titled is co-produced by ace filmmakers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. (ANI)

